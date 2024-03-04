Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Significance of Collaboration: 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Slovenian Army [Image 2 of 4]

    The Significance of Collaboration: 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Slovenian Army

    POCEK, SLOVENIA

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Capt. Kevin Barron was one of a handful of 173rd Airborne Brigade leaders who collaborated with Slovenian Army leaders on March 4, 2024, during Bayonet Ready. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 13:40
    Location: POCEK, SI
    This work, The Significance of Collaboration: 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Slovenian Army [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS

    The Significance of Collaboration: 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Slovenian Army

    Slovenia

