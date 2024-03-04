Milstar 1 30th Anniversary

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Retired Brigadier General Leonard Kwiatkowski discussed the importance of Milstar and what it did for the military. The Milstar 1 celebrated its 30th year on-orbit with a gathering for celebration at Schriever Space Force Base Event Center on February 7, 2023. The gathering included current and former members of the Milstar Satellite program dating back to 1994. The Milstar Program provided global, secure, nuclear-survivable, space-based communications.

