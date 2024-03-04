Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Milstar 1 30th Anniversary [Image 3 of 3]

    Milstar 1 30th Anniversary

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Retired Brigadier General Leonard Kwiatkowski discussed the importance of Milstar and what it did for the military. The Milstar 1 celebrated its 30th year on-orbit with a gathering for celebration at Schriever Space Force Base Event Center on February 7, 2023. The gathering included current and former members of the Milstar Satellite program dating back to 1994. The Milstar Program provided global, secure, nuclear-survivable, space-based communications.

