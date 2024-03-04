Milstar 1 30th Anniversary

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Lieutenant Colonel Michelle Haines greets current and former members of the Milstar satellite program during anniversary celebration. The Milstar 1 celebrated its 30th year on-orbit with a gathering for celebration at Schriever Space Force Base Event Center on February 7, 2023. The gathering included current and former members of the Milstar Satellite program dating back to 1994. The Milstar Program provided global, secure, nuclear-survivable, space-based communications.

Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US