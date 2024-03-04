SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The Milstar 1 celebrated its 30th year on-orbit with a gathering for celebration at Schriever Space Force Base Event Center on February 7, 2023. The gathering included current and former members of the Milstar Satellite program dating back to 1994. The Milstar Program provided global, secure, nuclear-survivable, space-based communications.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 12:02
|Photo ID:
|8271017
|VIRIN:
|240208-X-DA809-1001
|Resolution:
|8036x5357
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Milstar 1 30th Anniversary [Image 3 of 3], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT