    AETC command chief takes closer look at Maxwell missions, engages with Airmen [Image 4 of 4]

    AETC command chief takes closer look at Maxwell missions, engages with Airmen

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, command chief for Air Education and Training Command, visits with personnel from the 42nd Medical Group at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 22, 2024. Bickley spent his time during the visit engaging with Airmen from units across the installation, all of whom play pivotal roles in the success of the 42nd Air Base Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 10:38
    Photo ID: 8270803
    VIRIN: 240222-F-UQ930-1002
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
    This work, AETC command chief takes closer look at Maxwell missions, engages with Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    42nd Medical group
    AETC Command Chief
    Change in Mindset
    Dynamic Environment
    Chief Chad Bickley

