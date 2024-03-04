AETC command chief takes closer look at Maxwell missions, engages with Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, Command Chief for Air Education and Training Command, provides a Change in Mindset briefing at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 22, 2024. The Change in Mindset initiative emphasizes the significance of adaptability and innovation in the rapidly evolving military operations landscape. The briefing aims to instill a collective mindset shift, encouraging Airmen to embrace change and excel in dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

