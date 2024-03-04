Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AETC command chief takes closer look at Maxwell missions, engages with Airmen [Image 1 of 4]

    AETC command chief takes closer look at Maxwell missions, engages with Airmen

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, Command Chief for Air Education and Training Command, provides a Change in Mindset briefing at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 22, 2024. The Change in Mindset initiative emphasizes the significance of adaptability and innovation in the rapidly evolving military operations landscape. The briefing aims to instill a collective mindset shift, encouraging Airmen to embrace change and excel in dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    This work, AETC command chief takes closer look at Maxwell missions, engages with Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    42nd Medical group
    AETC Command Chief
    Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley
    Chad Bickley
    Change in Mindset
    Dynamic Environment

