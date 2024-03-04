YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 28, 2024) Responders to a Code Purple Emergency simulate multiple life-saving procedures simultaneously to a Super Tory S2220 - Advanced Newborn Patient Simulator. United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka Maternal Infant Unit (MIU) team demonstrated a Code Purple Obstetric (OB) Emergency Response to a group of students and faculty members from Kanagawa University of Human Services (KUHS). The team demonstrated a cesarean delivery and subsequent infant respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) for the visitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 23:35
|Photo ID:
|8270222
|VIRIN:
|240228-N-WC492-1155
|Resolution:
|1920x1228
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Code Purple Obstetric (OB) Emergency Response [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT