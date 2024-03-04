YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 28, 2024) LCDR Jeffrey Amos, OBGYN provider for United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka performs a breech extraction during a simulated cesarean procedure. USNH Yokosuka Maternal Infant Unit (MIU) team demonstrated a Code Purple Obstetric (OB) Emergency Response to a group of students and faculty members from Kanagawa University of Human Services (KUHS). The team demonstrated a cesarean delivery and subsequent infant respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) for the visitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

