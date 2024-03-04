Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Code Purple Obstetric (OB) Emergency Response [Image 7 of 7]

    Code Purple Obstetric (OB) Emergency Response

    JAPAN

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 28, 2024) OBGYN providers, LCDR Jeffery Amos (left) and LCDR Horace Matthews (right) perform a simulated hysterectomy. United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka’s Maternal Infant Unit (MIU) team demonstrated a Code Purple Obstetric (OB) Emergency Response to a group of students and faculty members from Kanagawa University of Human Services (KUHS). The team demonstrated a cesarean delivery and subsequent infant respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) for the visitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    This work, Code Purple Obstetric (OB) Emergency Response [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

