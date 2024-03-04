U.S. Army Col. Brendan J. Carroll, 642nd Regional Support Group commander, speaks during a March 2, 2024, deployment ceremony for the 287th Transportation Company at Fort McClellan, Ala. Carroll's brigade oversees the reserve unit, which is based in Anniston, Ala. Members of the company will be sent overseas in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Carroll praised the speed and professionalism demonstrated by the unit, since its Soldiers faced a tight three-month deadline to ready themselves for the mission. "This was a fast [mobilization]," he said. "They stepped it up to get out the door." The company was last deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom during 2011. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 20:49 Photo ID: 8270086 VIRIN: 240302-A-VX503-1134 Resolution: 3148x2099 Size: 2.94 MB Location: ANNISTON, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Praise for preparations [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.