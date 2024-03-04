U.S. Army 1st Lt. Savoni Houston, commander of the 287th Transportation Company, speaks at the unit's March 2, 2024, deployment ceremony at Fort McClellan, Ala. Members of the reserve unit, based in Anniston, Ala., will be sent overseas in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Houston noted the excellent work done by her Soldiers to prepare for the deployment in the face of a tight three-month deadline. The company was last deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom during 2011. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 20:49 Photo ID: 8270091 VIRIN: 240302-A-VX503-1161 Resolution: 4496x2997 Size: 5.37 MB Location: ANNISTON, AL, US Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander complements [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.