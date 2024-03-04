Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander complements [Image 7 of 7]

    Commander complements

    ANNISTON, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Savoni Houston, commander of the 287th Transportation Company, speaks at the unit's March 2, 2024, deployment ceremony at Fort McClellan, Ala. Members of the reserve unit, based in Anniston, Ala., will be sent overseas in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Houston noted the excellent work done by her Soldiers to prepare for the deployment in the face of a tight three-month deadline. The company was last deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom during 2011. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 20:49
    Photo ID: 8270091
    VIRIN: 240302-A-VX503-1161
    Resolution: 4496x2997
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: ANNISTON, AL, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander complements [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Unfurl
    Ready to deploy
    Prepared
    Surrounded by families
    Words of hope
    Praise for preparations
    Commander complements

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Army Reserve
    deployment
    287 Transportation Company
    Operation Atlantic Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT