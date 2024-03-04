Words of hope

At right, U.S. Army Capt. Sherwin, a chaplain with the 828th Transportation Battalion, leads a prayer during a March 2, 2024, deployment ceremony for the 287th Transportation Company at Fort McClellan, Ala. Members of the reserve unit, based in Anniston, Ala., will be sent overseas in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The company was last deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom during 2011. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

