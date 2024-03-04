Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Randall Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Jeff Dittmer, son of Robert Dittmer, receives the United States flag that covered the casket during his father’s funeral at the Rockville Stone Chapel, Fairfield, California, 15 February, 2024. Robert Dittmer served as a firefighter during the August 1950 crash of a B-29 Superfortress at what was then Fairfield-Suisun Air Force Base. Brig. Gen. Robert Travis, commander of the 5th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing and the 9th Bombardment Wing, was on board and did not survive. Fairfield-Suisun Air Force Base was officially renamed Travis Air Force Base on October 20th, 1950 in honor of the base's fallen commander. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Randall Couch)

    funeral
    military photography
    Randall Couch
    Dittmer

