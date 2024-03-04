Former Travis Air Force Base fire Chief John Speakman lays a white glove on the casket of former Travis AFB assistant fire Chief Robert Dittmer at the latter’s funeral at the Rockville Stone Chapel, Fairfield, California , 15 February, 2024. Robert Dittmer served as a firefighter during the August 1950 crash of a B-29 Superfortress at what was then Fairfield-Suisun Air Force Base. Brig. Gen. Robert Travis, commander of the 5th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing and the 9th Bombardment Wing, was on board and did not survive. Fairfield-Suisun Air Force Base was officially renamed Travis Air Force Base on October 20th, 1950 in honor of the base's fallen commander. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Randall Couch)

