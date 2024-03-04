Jeff Dittmer, son of Robert Dittmer, delivers the eulogy at his father’s funeral at the Rockville Stone Chapel, Fairfield, California, 15 February, 2024. Robert Dittmer served as a firefighter during the August 1950 crash of a B-29 Superfortress at what was then Fairfield-Suisun Air Force Base. Brig. Gen. Robert Travis, commander of the 5th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing and the 9th Bombardment Wing, was on board and did not survive. Fairfield-Suisun Air Force Base was officially renamed Travis Air Force Base on October 20th, 1950 in honor of the base's fallen commander. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Randy Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 19:05 Photo ID: 8269900 VIRIN: 240215-F-PH596-1041 Resolution: 8085x5390 Size: 618.85 KB Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jeff Dittmer, son of Robert Dittmer, delivers the eulogy at his father’s funeral. [Image 3 of 3], by Randall Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.