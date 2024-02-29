Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Read Across America Day [Image 3 of 3]

    National Read Across America Day

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Allana Guintu, 81st Security Forces Squadron unit training manager, reads a book to a class at the Child Development Center during National Read Across America Day at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 1, 2024. National Read Across America Day is a holiday to share the fun of reading with children of all ages, and is celebrated on Dr. Seuss’ birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 13:02
    Photo ID: 8268918
    VIRIN: 240301-F-TI822-1026
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 14.91 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Read Across America Day [Image 3 of 3], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    National Read Across America Day

