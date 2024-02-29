U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Limos, 335th Training Squadron financial management learning center flight chief, reads a book to a class at the Child Development Center during National Read Across America Day at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 1, 2024. National Read Across America Day is a holiday to share the fun of reading with children of all ages, and is celebrated on Dr. Seuss’ birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

