U.S. Marine Pfc. Messiah Gray, Marine Detachment student, reads a book to a class at the Child Development Center during National Read Across America Day at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 1, 2024. National Read Across America Day is a holiday to share the fun of reading with children of all ages, and is celebrated on Dr. Seuss’ birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 13:02 Photo ID: 8268916 VIRIN: 240301-F-TI822-1010 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 15.5 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Read Across America Day [Image 3 of 3], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.