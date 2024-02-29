U.S. Marine Pfc. Messiah Gray, Marine Detachment student, reads a book to a class at the Child Development Center during National Read Across America Day at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 1, 2024. National Read Across America Day is a holiday to share the fun of reading with children of all ages, and is celebrated on Dr. Seuss’ birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 13:02
|Photo ID:
|8268916
|VIRIN:
|240301-F-TI822-1010
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|15.5 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
