310th ESC's Best Warrior Competition: Day Four

Day four of the 310th ESC Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 7, 2024 consisted of M4 rifle qualification, an obstacle course and a medical assessment/movement lane. Sgt. David Roberson worked his way over and through the various obstacles at Camp Atterbury's confidence course.

