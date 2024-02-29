Day four of the 310th ESC Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 7, 2024 consisted of M4 rifle qualification, an obstacle course and a medical assessment/movement lane. Sgt. David Roberson worked his way over and through the various obstacles at Camp Atterbury's confidence course.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 11:31
|Photo ID:
|8268657
|VIRIN:
|240207-A-QN315-1367
|Resolution:
|3150x4824
|Size:
|7.58 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 310th ESC's Best Warrior Competition: Day Four [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Caitlin Sweet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
