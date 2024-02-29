Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    310th ESC's Best Warrior Competition: Day Four [Image 10 of 11]

    310th ESC's Best Warrior Competition: Day Four

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Capt. Caitlin Sweet 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Day four of the 310th ESC Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 7, 2024 consisted of M4 rifle qualification, an obstacle course and a medical assessment/movement lane. Sgt. David Roberson worked his way over and through the various obstacles at Camp Atterbury's confidence course.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 11:31
    Photo ID: 8268657
    VIRIN: 240207-A-QN315-1367
    Resolution: 3150x4824
    Size: 7.58 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 310th ESC's Best Warrior Competition: Day Four [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Caitlin Sweet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

