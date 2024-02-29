310th ESC's Best Warrior Competition: Day Four

Day four of the 310th ESC Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 7, 2024 consisted of M4 rifle qualification, an obstacle course and a medical assessment/movement lane. Spc. Jah'nika Stevenson worked her way over and through the various obstacles at Camp Atterbury's confidence course.

