Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Marines Call for Fire with SUAS During Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 5 of 7]

    15th MEU Marines Call for Fire with SUAS During Cobra Gold 2024

    CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, THAILAND

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Cpl. Kelvyn Kelly, a fire support Marine assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, marks a coordinate to call for mortar fire during Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 3, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd iteration, demonstrates ongoing readiness to operate throughout the region in support of allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 10:10
    Photo ID: 8268391
    VIRIN: 240303-M-HP224-1309
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines Call for Fire with SUAS During Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU Marines Call for Fire with SUAS During Cobra Gold 2024
    15th MEU Marines Call for Fire with SUAS During Cobra Gold 2024
    15th MEU Marines Call for Fire with SUAS During Cobra Gold 2024
    15th MEU Marines Call for Fire with SUAS During Cobra Gold 2024
    15th MEU Marines Call for Fire with SUAS During Cobra Gold 2024
    15th MEU Marines Call for Fire with SUAS During Cobra Gold 2024
    15th MEU Marines Call for Fire with SUAS During Cobra Gold 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Indirect Fire
    Partnership
    Readiness
    SUAS
    CG24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT