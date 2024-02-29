U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Joseph Maisonville, left, a platoon commander assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sights in on simulated enemy targets with an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle from a fire support team position during a call for fire mortar range as part of Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 3, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd iteration, demonstrates ongoing readiness to operate throughout the region in support of allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 10:10 Photo ID: 8268388 VIRIN: 240303-M-HP224-1128 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 4.29 MB Location: CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, TH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Marines Call for Fire with SUAS During Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.