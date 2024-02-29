15th MEU Marines Call for Fire with SUAS During Cobra Gold 2024

U.S. Marine Cpl. Jongoddy Bojorquez, an intelligence specialist assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, launches a small unmanned aircraft system to enhance mortar fire capabilities during Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 3, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd iteration, demonstrates ongoing readiness to operate throughout the region in support of allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

