Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron taxi at Spangdahlem Air Base Germany, Feb. 29, 2024. The U.S. remains steadfast in the shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe and will continue to work alongside Allies and Partners to deter threats to national sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 09:53 Photo ID: 8268380 VIRIN: 240229-F-GY077-1011 Resolution: 6842x4561 Size: 1.87 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, DE Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 480th Fighter Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment training movement in Baltic region [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.