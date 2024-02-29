Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th Fighter Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment training movement in Baltic region [Image 3 of 3]

    SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, GERMANY

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron taxi at Spangdahlem Air Base Germany, Feb. 29, 2024. The U.S. remains steadfast in the shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe and will continue to work alongside Allies and Partners to deter threats to national sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 09:53
    Photo ID: 8268380
    VIRIN: 240229-F-GY077-1011
    Resolution: 6842x4561
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 480th Fighter Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment training movement in Baltic region [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem AB
    480th FS
    Ready AF
    Agile Combat Emloyment
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

