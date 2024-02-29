Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron taxi at Spangdahlem Air Base Germany, Feb. 29, 2024. The U.S. remains steadfast in the shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe and will continue to work alongside Allies and Partners to deter threats to national sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 09:53
|Photo ID:
|8268380
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-GY077-1011
|Resolution:
|6842x4561
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, DE
Web Views:
|13
Downloads:
|0
This work, 480th Fighter Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment training movement in Baltic region [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
