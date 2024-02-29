A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron takes off in support of an Agile Combat Employment training movement in the Baltic region at Spangdahlem Air Base Germany, Feb. 29, 2024. Exercises and deployments that utilize ACE concepts by distributing aviation operations ensure forces in Europe are ready to protect and defend Allies, Partners and U.S. interests at a moment’s notice and generate lethal combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 09:53 Photo ID: 8268373 VIRIN: 240229-F-GY077-1042 Resolution: 7408x4939 Size: 1.61 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, DE Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 480th Fighter Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment training movement in Baltic region [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.