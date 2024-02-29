Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th Fighter Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment training movement in Baltic region [Image 1 of 3]

    480th Fighter Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment training movement in Baltic region

    SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, GERMANY

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron takes off in support of an Agile Combat Employment training movement in the Baltic region at Spangdahlem Air Base Germany, Feb. 29, 2024. Exercises and deployments that utilize ACE concepts by distributing aviation operations ensure forces in Europe are ready to protect and defend Allies, Partners and U.S. interests at a moment’s notice and generate lethal combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 480th Fighter Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment training movement in Baltic region [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem AB
    AirForceNewswire
    Agile Combat Emloyment
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

