A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron takes off in support of an Agile Combat Employment training movement in the Baltic region at Spangdahlem Air Base Germany, Feb. 29, 2024. Today’s global environment requires the ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations from great distances. Through collaborative efforts with our Allies and Partners, the U.S. works to provide our forces with the capabilities they need to combat current and future threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 09:53 Photo ID: 8268375 VIRIN: 240229-F-GY077-1028 Resolution: 5419x3613 Size: 1019.3 KB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, DE Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 480th Fighter Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment training movement in Baltic region [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.