    480th Fighter Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment training movement in Baltic region [Image 2 of 3]

    480th Fighter Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment training movement in Baltic region

    SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, GERMANY

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron takes off in support of an Agile Combat Employment training movement in the Baltic region at Spangdahlem Air Base Germany, Feb. 29, 2024. Today’s global environment requires the ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations from great distances. Through collaborative efforts with our Allies and Partners, the U.S. works to provide our forces with the capabilities they need to combat current and future threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

