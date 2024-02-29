JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (February 29,2024) Great work by our Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville dental clinic, who shared healthy dental habit tips with students at the Child Development Center at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. February is Children’s Dental Health Month and a great chance to encourage healthy habits from our dentists. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).
#childrensdentalhealth #navymedicine #partnerships #healthpromotion #healthyhabits #MilitaryHealth #AcrossMHS
