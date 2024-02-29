Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (February 29,2024) Great work by our Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville dental clinic, who shared healthy dental habit tips with students at the Child Development Center at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. February is Children’s Dental Health Month and a great chance to encourage healthy habits from our dentists. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).
    #childrensdentalhealth #navymedicine #partnerships #healthpromotion #healthyhabits #MilitaryHealth #AcrossMHS

