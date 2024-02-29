JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (February 29,2024) Great work by our Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville dental clinic, who shared healthy dental habit tips with students at the Child Development Center at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. February is Children’s Dental Health Month and a great chance to encourage healthy habits from our dentists. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).

#childrensdentalhealth #navymedicine #partnerships #healthpromotion #healthyhabits #MilitaryHealth #AcrossMHS

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 08:16 Photo ID: 8268194 VIRIN: 240229-N-QA097-1001 Resolution: 860x1000 Size: 326.81 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dental Health Month [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.