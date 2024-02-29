JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (February 23,2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jaden Duchsherer, a dental assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Oral Surgery Clinic, prepares instruments for oral surgery. Duchsherer, a native of Haughton, Louisiana, says, “I try to make sure the oral surgeon has all the supplies and is ready to go.” Dental Assistants Recognition Week, March 3-9th, recognizes the key role of dental assistants in quality dental care. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax

