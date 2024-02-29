Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental Assistant [Image 1 of 2]

    Dental Assistant

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (February 23,2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jaden Duchsherer, a dental assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Oral Surgery Clinic, prepares instruments for oral surgery. Duchsherer, a native of Haughton, Louisiana, says, “I try to make sure the oral surgeon has all the supplies and is ready to go.” Dental Assistants Recognition Week, March 3-9th, recognizes the key role of dental assistants in quality dental care. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax

    This work, Dental Assistant [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dental Assistant
    Dental Health Month

    dental assistant
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Oral Surgery Clinic

