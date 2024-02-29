JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (February 23,2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jaden Duchsherer, a dental assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Oral Surgery Clinic, prepares instruments for oral surgery. Duchsherer, a native of Haughton, Louisiana, says, “I try to make sure the oral surgeon has all the supplies and is ready to go.” Dental Assistants Recognition Week, March 3-9th, recognizes the key role of dental assistants in quality dental care. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 08:16
|Photo ID:
|8268190
|VIRIN:
|240223-N-QA097-1002
|Resolution:
|1371x1656
|Size:
|556.76 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dental Assistant [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT