Rear Admiral Milton Sands, U.S. Special Operations Command chief of staff, introduces actor Cole Hauser at a fireside chat for the members of the headquarters, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida March 1, 2024. Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Demetrius Munnerlyn.
Actor Cole Hauser visits US Special Operations Command
