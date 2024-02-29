Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Actor Cole Hauser visits US Special Operations Command [Image 4 of 4]

    Actor Cole Hauser visits US Special Operations Command

    MACDILL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Demetrius Munnerlyn 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Rear Admiral Milton Sands, U.S. Special Operations Command chief of staff, introduces actor Cole Hauser at a fireside chat for the members of the headquarters, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida March 1, 2024. Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Demetrius Munnerlyn.

    USSOCOM

