Actor Cole Hauser receives a demonstration on a specialized equipment during his visit to the headquarters of U.S. Special Operations Command on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 1, 2024. Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Demetrius Munnerlyn.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 08:21 Photo ID: 8268185 VIRIN: 240301-M-ZE445-1013 Resolution: 5081x3387 Size: 6.43 MB Location: MACDILL AFB, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Actor Cole Hauser visits US Special Operations Command [Image 4 of 4], by GySgt Demetrius Munnerlyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.