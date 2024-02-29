Actor Cole Hauser receives a demonstration on a specialized equipment during his visit to the headquarters of U.S. Special Operations Command on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 1, 2024. Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Demetrius Munnerlyn.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 08:21
|Photo ID:
|8268185
|VIRIN:
|240301-M-ZE445-1013
|Resolution:
|5081x3387
|Size:
|6.43 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AFB, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Actor Cole Hauser visits US Special Operations Command [Image 4 of 4], by GySgt Demetrius Munnerlyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Actor Cole Hauser visits US Special Operations Command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT