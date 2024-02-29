Actor Cole Hauser visits US Special Operations Command

The actor Cole Hauser and President and Chief Operating Officer of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, retired Army Maj. Gen. Clay Hutmacher , visited the headquarters of U.S. Special Operations Command on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida March 1, 2024.



Hauser's most recent “Yellowstone" character Rip Wheeler on the Dutton Ranch is the quintessential cowboy: Tough and loyal to a fault. Much like a command sergeant major he keeps the organization squared away and going.



“I love the character Rip because he is so loyal,” said Hauser.



Hauser was raised by his grandfather who was a World War II veteran.



“My grandfather taught me profound respect for the military and service. He went on war bonds selling tour after World War II,” Hauser said. “Unfortunately, he died when I was 12, but he had a lifelong impact on me.”



Hauser’s connection to USSOCOM is he serves as a board member of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which provides educational scholarships for the surviving children of fallen Special Operations personnel as well as Medal of Honor recipients.



The charity, based in Tampa, Florida, was founded in the aftermath of the failed attempt to rescue 52 American hostages in Tehran, Iran, known as Operation Eagle Claw, ended in tragedy April 24, 1980, with the loss of eight American service members.



Hauser’s work for the foundation is coupled with visiting patients at Walter Reed hospital for the past 20 years. Additionally, he went on a USO Tour in Afghanistan and was shepherded by special operations troops and came to appreciate them.



“I just wanted to lend a hand where possible,” Hauser said. “I found out servicemembers needed friendship, mentoring… and told they could still be successful.”



Hauser sits on the charity's board of directors and recently worked with Hutmacher to expand scholarships to Special Operations families.



“Working with the foundation is gratifying because it gives kids a chance to be successful without their mom or dad,” Hauser said.



During the hour-long fireside chat and took questions about his acting career and his work supporting the military.



Many in the audience talked about and thanked Cole for “Yellowstone” giving them an outlet while deployed, or something to bond with their family about despite living miles apart due to military service. “How does it feel to be on a show with so much impact?” an audience member asked.



“Some get bigger houses, bigger cars,” Hauser said. “I think it is more important to give back.”



Hauser summed up his life philosophy by saying “My goal is to be able to change lives, not just in the military but around the world. My legacy is my kids, and they care about the military and that is all that matters.”

