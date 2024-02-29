Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Women's Day from NATOs Southern Flank [Image 2 of 2]

    International Women's Day from NATOs Southern Flank

    TURKEY

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Female service members from the Turkish Air Force U.S. Air Force, Spanish Air Force and Polish Air Force stand shoulder to shoulder in front of the Mustafa Kemal Ataturk Memorial for International Women’s Day on Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 4, 2024. Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s reforms in Turkey first gave political rights to women in 1930. Today, women routinely contribute to the NATO defense at Incirlik AB and across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    Meet the international women serving NATO&rsquo;s Southern Flank

    NATO
    Women's History Month
    International Women's day

