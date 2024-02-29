Female service members from the Turkish Air Force U.S. Air Force, Spanish Air Force and Polish Air Force stand shoulder to shoulder in front of the Mustafa Kemal Ataturk Memorial for International Women’s Day on Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 4, 2024. Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s reforms in Turkey first gave political rights to women in 1930. Today, women routinely contribute to the NATO defense at Incirlik AB and across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 08:11
|Photo ID:
|8268182
|VIRIN:
|240304-F-BZ793-5110
|Resolution:
|5126x3417
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International Women's Day from NATOs Southern Flank [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Meet the international women serving NATO’s Southern Flank
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT