    International Women's Day from NATOs Southern Flank [Image 1 of 2]

    International Women's Day from NATOs Southern Flank

    TURKEY

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Female service members from the Turkish Air Force, U.S. Air Force, Spanish Air Force and Polish Air Force pose with their country’s flags for International Women’s Day on Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 4, 2024. This year’s theme is ‘Women Who Make Great Achievements’ focusing on women in the Armed Forces who have been able to break down the barriers that impede their ability to thrive while embodying strength, resilience and courage in every mission they undertake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Women's Day from NATOs Southern Flank [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Meet the international women serving NATO&rsquo;s Southern Flank

    NATO
    Women's History Month
    International Women's day

