International Women's Day from NATOs Southern Flank

Female service members from the Turkish Air Force, U.S. Air Force, Spanish Air Force and Polish Air Force pose with their country’s flags for International Women’s Day on Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 4, 2024. This year’s theme is ‘Women Who Make Great Achievements’ focusing on women in the Armed Forces who have been able to break down the barriers that impede their ability to thrive while embodying strength, resilience and courage in every mission they undertake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

