Meet the international women serving NATO’s Southern Flank

Female NATO service members from Turkish, U.S., Spanish, and Polish contingents celebrate International Women’s Day at Incirlik Air Base, Mar. 8, 2024.



International women’s day is an observance which celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world. This year’s theme is “Women who make great achievements.”



Today, Incirlik AB celebrates our female service members for the great achievement of defending NATO’s southern flank.



Incirlik AB is a Turkish military installation hosted by the Turkish 10th Tanker Base Command. The 10 TBC hosts members from the U.S. 39th Air Base Wing, Spanish Anti-Aircraft Artillery Command, and Polish Military Contingent in support of NATO.



With a diverse array of international partners and mission sets, Incirlik AB service women each play unique roles in the defense of NATO’s southern flank.



Turkish Air Force 1st Lieutenant Ozgecan Ozcan Engin expertly flies F-16s in support of Turkish national interests from Incirlik AB.



Turkish Air Force air lawyer, Ceren Erden, advises leaders of the 10th Tanker Base, the host unit of Incirlik AB. She oversees the legal proceedings affiliated with 10 TB personnel.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Danielle Caudill is the Director of Operations for the 39th Force Support Squadron. She recently earned “Field Grade Officer of the Year.” During her time at Incirlik AB, she is responsible for training, equipping, and conducting operations for the 215 39 FSS personnel in the caring and feeding 6,000 U.S., NATO, and Local National personnel. Caudill is passionate about mentoring young officers, especially other female service members and routinely volunteers for junior officer mentorship and career counseling.



When asked about what international women’s day means to her, Caudill said, “I am an international woman! My mother comes from Guyana, South America, and my father came from Ireland.” She said, “The democratic values protected by NATO are part of what inspired my parents to come to move to America for a chance at a better life. It is so inspiring to now be able to celebrate international women’s day alongside other female NATO partners serving the military today.”



U.S. Air Force Airman Jaclyn Schultz is a radar, aircraft, weather specialist and was recognized as 39 ABW “Volunteer of the Year." She has served as the Airmen Committed to Excellence Council Vice President and has supported numerous base initiatives including fitness competitions, volunteer events, and advised on diversity and inclusion panels.



Schultz routinely interacts with NATO partners in her workplace and volunteer work. She said, “It has been such an amazing experience working alongside and learning the culture of our NATO partners. Getting to experience and learn from our counterpart's professionalism has given me an appreciation for the difference we can make together.”



Polish First Lieutenant of the Navy Monika Ryzowcz is also a lawyer for the Polish Military Contingent at Incirlik AB. She is responsible for advising the Polish Military Contingent to follow local and international law.



Polish Lance Corporal Iwona Pol is a noncommissioned officer in the Polish Military Contingent and is responsible for monitoring the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea in support of NATO Naval Command.



Spanish Lieutenant Maria Galan Garrido is serving her first assignment as a Tactical Control Officer at Incirlik AB. She is joined by Sgt. Sara Maria Cea Becerra, who is responsible for the maintenance and readiness of the Patriot Launcher and 1st Sgt. Noelia Guevara Marquez who is serving her second mission at Incirlik AB. They all serve the Spanish Patriot Battery unit at Incirlik AB. The Spanish Patriot Battery unit falls under the Spanish Anti-Aircraft Artillery Command with the mission to protect Adana from external air-based threats.



Turkish, American, Polish, and Spanish -- each woman from differing nations serves to advance democratic values and NATO interests here in Türkiye.



“Thanks to the great achievements and routine cooperation of women serving Incirlik AB, the teamwork of NATO in Türkiye is stronger than ever.” said Col. Kevin Lord, 39ABW commander, “Not only do these women routinely demonstrate the great achievement of defending NATO interests in Türkiye, they set an example for the next generation of female servicemembers.”