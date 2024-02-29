4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment M2 .50-caliber Machine Gun Live-Fire Range

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a Browning M2 .50 Caliber Heavy Machine Gun Qualification Range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 29, 2024. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)

