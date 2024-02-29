U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, prepare a Browning M2 .50 Caliber Heavy Machine Gun Qualification Range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, on Feb. 29, 2024. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 05:17
|Photo ID:
|8268079
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-RG158-1021
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.14 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment M2 .50-caliber Machine Gun Live-Fire Range [Image 16 of 16], by CPL Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
