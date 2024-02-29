Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment M2 .50-caliber Machine Gun Live-Fire Range [Image 4 of 16]

    4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment M2 .50-caliber Machine Gun Live-Fire Range

    GERMANY

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, prepare a Browning M2 .50 Caliber Heavy Machine Gun Qualification Range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, on Feb. 29, 2024. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment M2 .50-caliber Machine Gun Live-Fire Range [Image 16 of 16], by CPL Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

