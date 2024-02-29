French Navy Aquitaine-class Frigate Normandie (D651) transits the Norwegian Sea during exercise Steadfast Defender, March 3, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 02:54 Photo ID: 8267957 VIRIN: 240303-N-XI307-1005 Resolution: 3107x2219 Size: 1.82 MB Location: BODø, NORWEGIAN SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF North commander visits French Frigate Normandie (D651) [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.