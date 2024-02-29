Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF North commander visits French Frigate Normandie (D651) [Image 8 of 17]

    CTF North commander visits French Frigate Normandie (D651)

    BODø, NORWEGIAN SEA

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach  

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Royal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and commander, Task Force North for exercise Steadfast Defender, addresses the crew of the French Navy Aquitaine-class Frigate Normandie (D651), during a visit to the ship in the Norwegian Sea in support of exercise Steadfast Defender, March 3, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 02:54
    Photo ID: 8267966
    VIRIN: 240303-N-XI307-1010
    Resolution: 4737x3384
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: BODø, NORWEGIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF North commander visits French Frigate Normandie (D651) [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    Norway
    Ready to Fight
    XI307
    Steadfast Defender 24
    CTF-N

