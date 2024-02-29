Royal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and commander, Task Force North for exercise Steadfast Defender, speaks with Sailors assigned to the French Navy Aquitaine-class Frigate Normandie (D651), during a visit to the ship in the Norwegian Sea in support of exercise Steadfast Defender, March 3, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 02:54 Photo ID: 8267974 VIRIN: 240303-N-XI307-1019 Resolution: 5328x3806 Size: 1.35 MB Location: BODø, NORWEGIAN SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF North commander visits French Frigate Normandie (D651) [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.