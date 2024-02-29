Runners participate in the Okinawa Marathon at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 18, 2024. Members of the 18th Wing have supported and strengthened relations with the local community through the Okinawa Marathon since 1993. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 01:57
|Photo ID:
|8267908
|VIRIN:
|240218-F-PW483-1008
|Resolution:
|8010x5340
|Size:
|22.79 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT