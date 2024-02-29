Runners participate in the Okinawa Marathon at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 18, 2024. Members of the 18th Wing have supported and strengthened relations with the local community through the Okinawa Marathon since 1993. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 01:57 Photo ID: 8267908 VIRIN: 240218-F-PW483-1008 Resolution: 8010x5340 Size: 22.79 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.