Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena [Image 11 of 12]

    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Runners enter gate 2 during the Okinawa Marathon at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 18, 2024. During this year's race, approximately 6,000 participants ran the 1.7-mile portion of the marathon that spans from Kadena’s gate 2 to gate 5. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 01:57
    Photo ID: 8267907
    VIRIN: 240218-F-PW483-1009
    Resolution: 7766x5177
    Size: 22.25 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    community engagement
    Okinawa Marathon 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT