Runners enter gate 2 during the Okinawa Marathon at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 18, 2024. During this year's race, approximately 6,000 participants ran the 1.7-mile portion of the marathon that spans from Kadena’s gate 2 to gate 5. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 01:57
|Photo ID:
|8267907
|VIRIN:
|240218-F-PW483-1009
|Resolution:
|7766x5177
|Size:
|22.25 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
