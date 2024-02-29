Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena [Image 4 of 12]

    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A runner cheers as he passes by volunteers during the Okinawa Marathon at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 18, 2024. Approximately 200 volunteers provided water, entertainment, encouragement and medical support to runners during the 1.7 mile portion of the route that occupies Kadena Air Base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 01:57
    Photo ID: 8267894
    VIRIN: 240218-F-PW483-1003
    Resolution: 6264x4176
    Size: 16.64 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena
    Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    community engagement
    Okinawa Marathon 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT