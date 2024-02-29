A runner cheers as he passes by volunteers during the Okinawa Marathon at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 18, 2024. Approximately 200 volunteers provided water, entertainment, encouragement and medical support to runners during the 1.7 mile portion of the route that occupies Kadena Air Base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 01:57
|Photo ID:
|8267894
|VIRIN:
|240218-F-PW483-1003
|Resolution:
|6264x4176
|Size:
|16.64 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Okinawa Marathon 2024: running through Kadena [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT