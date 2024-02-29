NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 29, 24) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay and United Service Organizations (USO) representatives cut a ceremonial ribbon during the USO Center’s grand opening in the NSA Souda Bay Air Terminal on Feb. 29, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 01:54 Photo ID: 8267886 VIRIN: 240229-N-EM691-1052 Resolution: 6572x4381 Size: 5.99 MB Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO Opening at NSA Souda Bay [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.