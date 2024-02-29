Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Opening at NSA Souda Bay [Image 3 of 4]

    USO Opening at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 29, 24) Tamara Ragan, center manager, United Service Organizations (USO) Rota, Spain; Tiffany Klug, spouse of commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay and Sabrina Pullido, area director, USO Europe, Middle East, and Africa pose for a photo during the USO Center’s grand opening in the NSA Souda Bay Air Terminal on Feb. 29, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 01:54
    Photo ID: 8267885
    VIRIN: 240229-N-EM691-1009
    Resolution: 3973x2649
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: GR
    This work, USO Opening at NSA Souda Bay [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

