USO Opening at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 29, 24) Tamara Ragan, center manager, United Service Organizations (USO) Rota, Spain; Tiffany Klug, spouse of commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay and Sabrina Pullido, area director, USO Europe, Middle East, and Africa pose for a photo during the USO Center’s grand opening in the NSA Souda Bay Air Terminal on Feb. 29, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

