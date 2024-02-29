USO Opening at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 29, 2024) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay personnel and United Service Organizations (USO) representatives held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, Feb. 29, 2024, to mark the official opening of the newest USO center, located at the NSA Souda Bay Air Terminal.



“We are very excited to welcome the USO as the newest member of Team Souda!” said Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “We are a remote forward-operating support installation that provides essential support services to the forward-deployed warfighter. In this way, our mission is a bit like that of the USO.”



The new USO center offers the standard essential services all USOs are known for. Transient service members and NSA Souda Bay personnel can relax in a comfortable and welcoming lounge, use free WiFi connectivity, enjoy a selection of drinks and snacks, and utilize various forms of entertainment such as board games, video games, TV, books, and more.



In addition to the lounge, USO will also support visiting ships at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex in Souda Bay.



“Making the visiting Sailors feel supported and getting that touch of USO wherever they are – in whatever port – is a very big thing for us,” said Sabrina Pullido, area director for USO Europe, Middle East, and Africa.



The USO is a nonprofit organization that operates more than 250 locations around the world.



“USO is powered by civilians and individuals back home that want to support the military,” said Pullido. “We are the conduit that extends their support and appreciation for the military. We are very proud to be the hand that delivers to the military.”



The new USO center at NSA Souda Bay will receive administrative support from the USO Europe Regional Office and will be operated by volunteers.

The volunteer support will be coordinated by Tiffany Klug, spouse of the commanding officer.



“The USO mission is important to me because it’s one way that we can help our Sailors connect with their loved ones back at home,” said Tiffany Klug. “Not only does this USO center provide services to those who are away from home, it also gives our Sailors the opportunity to volunteer and be an engaged citizen.”



“It’s a great way to give back to your Navy family,” said Pullido. “Our volunteers are rewarded with a sense of community while earning volunteer hours toward service awards.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 01:54 Story ID: 465227 Location: GR Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO Opening at NSA Souda Bay, by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.