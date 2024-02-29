Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    132d Communications Flight redesignated as squadron [Image 3 of 3]

    132d Communications Flight redesignated as squadron

    DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    132d Wing, Public Affairs, Iowa Air National Guard

    Col. Roger Howard (left), 132d Mission Support Group commander, passes the 132d Communications Squadron guidon to its commander Maj. William Schrek (right) during a redesignation ceremony March 2, 2024 at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The transition from flight to squadron took place to meet additional roles to protect cyberspace platforms and to meet expeditionary and mission generation support requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 14:43
    Location: DES MOINES, IA, US
    Iowa
    ANG
    Communications Squadron
    Des Moines
    cyber
    Redesignation
    132d Wing
    Iowa Air Natioal Guard

