132d Communications Flight redesignated as squadron

Col. Roger Howard (left), 132d Mission Support Group commander, passes the 132d Communications Squadron guidon to its commander Maj. William Schrek (right) during a redesignation ceremony March 2, 2024 at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The transition from flight to squadron took place to meet additional roles to protect cyberspace platforms and to meet expeditionary and mission generation support requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

