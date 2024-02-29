132d Communications Flight redesignated as squadron

Photo By Master Sgt. Michael Kelly | Col. Roger Howard (left), 132d Mission Support Group commander, passes the 132d...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Michael Kelly | Col. Roger Howard (left), 132d Mission Support Group commander, passes the 132d Communications Squadron guidon to its commander Maj. William Schrek (right) during a redesignation ceremony March 2, 2024 at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The transition from flight to squadron took place to meet additional roles to protect cyberspace platforms and to meet expeditionary and mission generation support requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly) see less | View Image Page

A ceremony marking the redesignation of the 132d Communications Flight as a squadron was held March 2, 2024 at 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa.



During the ceremony the 132d Communications Squadron guidon was revealed and the 132d Communications Flight guidon was furled for the final time.



Air National Guard units nationwide are redesignating their communications flights to communications squadrons due to the growing responsibilities and emerging mission-sets required of the communications career field.



Maj. William Schreck, 132d Communications Squadron commander, explained that aligning under the force generation model will directly support total force requirements, in order to meet the National Defense Strategy and Secretary of Defense top priorities, while still maintaining the expansive and sophisticated IT infrastructure of the 132d Wing.



“This change postures the 132d CS for future growth to better meet the growing technology demands of mission readiness and execution,” said Schreck.



The 132d Communications Squadron unit enables the information technology infrastructure of the wing. They are responsible for the computer and networking hardware, printers, cell phones, handheld tablets, software deployment, software updates, communications security for the classified network, radio equipment, wireless networks, base fiber optic and copper infrastructure that connects the wing to the Department of Defense network.



As a squadron, the communications unit is postured to take on additional roles to protect cyberspace platforms and to meet expeditionary and mission generation support requirements.



“We embrace those skills that our Airmen acquire in the civilian sector, and view them as positive contributions to our efforts, here, inside the gates,” said Schreck. “The members of the 132d CS know what’s in front of them, and stand warrior ready to take on those challenges and responsibilities.”